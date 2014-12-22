UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Caesars, Xiaomi and Ocwen)

Dec 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Caesars Entertainment Corp plans to acquire affiliate Caesars Acquisition Co in a stock-for-stock merger, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1zndhq3)

* The executive chairman of Ocwen Financial Corp will resign as part of a legal settlement with New York's financial regulator, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1HnGlwG)

* China's Xiaomi is raising over $1 billion from investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC that would value the smartphone maker at over $45 billion, a person familiar with the deal said.

* Insurance and reinsurance company XL Group has finalised a 2.53 billion pound ($3.95 billion) takeover of Catlin Group Ltd, operator of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, the Sunday Times reported, citing a source close to XL.

* ITE Group Plc, which has a market value of more than 350 million pounds ($547.16 million), is to acquire Breakbulk, a leading provider of shipping and logistics intelligence, Sky News reported, without citing any source. (bit.ly/1JDSTE4)

* Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) has earmarked a total of around 1 trillion rupees ($15.81 billion) for investments in bonds, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), certificates of deposit (CDs), commercial papers (CPs) and collateralized borrowing and lending obligations (CBLOs), with primary focus on infrastructure and real estate in the year to March 31, Mint reported, citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/1xa4t6u)

* India's largest real estate developer DLF Ltd has explored options to monetize some commercial assets worth about $500 million, with a clutch of global investors to allay concerns about the company's fund-raising flexibility in the face of a regulator ban, the Times of India reported, citing multiple sources directly aware of the matter. (bit.ly/1xa4iIk)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.6397 pounds) ($1 = 63.2550 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)