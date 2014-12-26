Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is nearing a settlement with regulators over their investigation of how the company graded real-estate bonds, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd's search for investors may be reaching a conclusion with a plan likely to be submitted to the civil aviation ministry on Friday, said government officials, the Economic Times reported on Friday. (bit.ly/1B8nkMY)
* Fuji Heavy Industries, the maker of Subaru brand cars and SUVs, has scrapped a plan to shift production of the new XV Crosstrek to its U.S. plant and will instead make the SUV in Japan, a source familiar with the company's production plans said.
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: