Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

* Japan's financial regulator has begun stress tests on
regional banks to determine how much their earnings would suffer
if long-term interest rates remain near record lows under the
Bank of Japan's loose money policy, according to two people with
direct knowledge of the process.
* The board of American Apparel Inc has received a
letter from British buyout firm Lion Capital, pushing it to
explore strategic options include a sale, a source familiar with
the situation said on Sunday.
* Mexican film exhibitor Cinepolis and Kochi-based Carnival
Films Pvt Ltd are in separate talks with SRS Ltd to
buy its cinema exhibition business, signalling further
consolidation in the movie exhibition industry, Mint reported,
citing two people directly aware of the development. (bit.ly/1HUb05h)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)