Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Qwest Corp agrees to sell debt securities
* Centurylink Inc - co's subisidary Qwest corporation agreed to sell $575 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct notes due 2057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* U.S. investigators believe that North Korea likely hired hackers from outside the country to help with last month's massive cyberattack against Sony Pictures, an official close to the investigation said on Monday.
* U.S. helicopter producer Sikorsky Aircraft Corp has submitted an offer in a $3 billion tender for utility helicopters for the Polish armed forces, sources familiar with the process said on Monday.
* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* British broadband provider TalkTalk is in negotiations to buy grocer Tesco's loss-making video-streaming service Blinkbox to bolster its TV business, the Financial Times said on Monday.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
* Centurylink Inc - co's subisidary Qwest corporation agreed to sell $575 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct notes due 2057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trilogy International Partners announces us $345 million debt offering
* Roxgold reports first quarter 2017 operating results and 2016 financial results