Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA,
the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA (BES),
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Italy's Benetton family is ready to halve its 50 percent
stake in World Duty Free to make the travel retailer
more attractive to a potential partner in the industry, two
sources close to the matter said.
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)