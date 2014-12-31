UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Altegrity, removes Apollo)
Dec 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Oaktree Capital Management and other lenders are a few
weeks from a deal to grab control of Altegrity from private
equity powerhouse Providence Equity Partners, only six months
after Providence had refinanced the company's $1.75 billion in
loans, the New York Post reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1vryw2B)
* Italy's Benetton family is ready to halve its 50 percent
stake in World Duty Free to make the travel retailer
more attractive to a potential partner in the industry, two
sources close to the matter said.
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)