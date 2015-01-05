Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* United Arab Emirates utility Tabreed has raised
a 2.6 billion dirham ($707.9 million) seven-year loan facility
from three banks, two banking sources familiar with the matter
said on Sunday.
* Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat has signed a
$500 million, five-year loan with a group of banks, sources
aware of the matter said on Sunday, with the cash to be used for
general business purposes and to refinance existing debt.
* C&C Group is expected to withdraw its interest in
bidding for Spirit Pub Company next week, leaving the
way clear for Greene King Plc to complete a recommended
1.35 billion pound ($2.07 billion) takeover of the Chef & Brewer
operator, the Times reported. (thetim.es/1tB3QML)
* The Indian government is likely to allow private firms to
build and operate critical railway lines connecting Coal India
mines to power, steel and cement projects, the
Economic Times reported. (bit.ly/1tC5Wf2)
* Micromax Informatics, India's second-largest smartphone
maker, plans to raise as much as $500 million through a stock
market listing in its financial year beginning in April, the
Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday.
* The imbroglio over the Haldia Petrochemicals (HPL) project
might end soon with the plant reopening as lenders have agreed
to infuse fresh funds into the loss-making company, the Business
Standard reported. (bit.ly/1rVxRer)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)