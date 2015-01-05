Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* United Arab Emirates utility Tabreed has raised a 2.6 billion dirham ($707.9 million) seven-year loan facility from three banks, two banking sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat has signed a $500 million, five-year loan with a group of banks, sources aware of the matter said on Sunday, with the cash to be used for general business purposes and to refinance existing debt.

* C&C Group is expected to withdraw its interest in bidding for Spirit Pub Company next week, leaving the way clear for Greene King Plc to complete a recommended 1.35 billion pound ($2.07 billion) takeover of the Chef & Brewer operator, the Times reported. (thetim.es/1tB3QML)

* The Indian government is likely to allow private firms to build and operate critical railway lines connecting Coal India mines to power, steel and cement projects, the Economic Times reported. (bit.ly/1tC5Wf2)

* Micromax Informatics, India's second-largest smartphone maker, plans to raise as much as $500 million through a stock market listing in its financial year beginning in April, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

* The imbroglio over the Haldia Petrochemicals (HPL) project might end soon with the plant reopening as lenders have agreed to infuse fresh funds into the loss-making company, the Business Standard reported. (bit.ly/1rVxRer)

(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)