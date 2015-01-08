Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Jan 8

Jan 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Standard Chartered is closing its cash equities and equities underwriting businesses, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, exiting a division that had struggled for profitability since the bank re-entered the segment in 2010.

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc is holding early-stage conversations with a handful of buyout firms about going private, according to people familiar with the matter.

* New York's financial regulator sent a subpoena to the Medley Opportunity Fund II last week as he investigates the hedge fund's ties to payday lending, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* Mall-based apparel retailer Body Central Corp is preparing a bankruptcy filing that could come within the next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* More than 60 percent of the roughly $1.1 billion raised by Bill Gross for Janus Capital Group Inc came from a Morgan Stanley wealth management office in California, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing industry executives who have viewed confidential brokerage data.

