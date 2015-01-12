RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

MOVES-WH Ireland hired two senior executives in wealth management business
May 9 UK corporate broking and wealth management firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to strengthen its wealth management business.
Jan 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and its unit Alipay are in advanced talks to buy a stake for about $550 million in India's One97 Communications, which owns an online payment platform, sources directly involved in the transaction said.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing to withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.
* UK's Commonwealth Development Corporation, private equity investors CX Partners, Newquest and a unit of Bajaj Group are leading a 6 billion rupees ($96.63 million) investment in Ujjivan Financial Services, clinching the single largest funding deal in India's microfinance sector, Times of India reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1BXnebh)
May 9 Specialist insurer Markel International Singapore, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, named Gustaf Kristiansson as marine underwriter.
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder