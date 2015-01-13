Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Hyundai Motor Co's chairman and vice chairman
are seeking to raise about $1.25 billion by selling shares of
Hyundai Glovis, a person familiar with the matter
said, a move that could smooth succession in the family-owned
conglomerate.
* A Florence-based banking foundation is considering selling
its 3.25 stake in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
* Asian private equity firm MBK Partners and Australian bank
Macquarie Group have launched plans to sell jointly
owned South Korean cable TV operator C&M Inc in a deal they hope
could be worth up to $2.9 billion, people briefed on the matter
said on Monday.
* China's biggest movie theatre operator Wanda Cinema Line
Corp is seeking to raise 1.26 billion yuan ($203.19
million) through an initial public offering, scaling back its
original listing plan, people with knowledge of the matter said.
* Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc, the Philippines' No. 3
nickel producer, is expected to raise $600 million in an IPO in
March, sources said, taking advantage of higher prices and
exports triggered by a ban on shipments of ore from Indonesia.
* Mark Zuckerberg and Xiaomi Inc CEO Lei Jun discussed a
potential investment by Facebook in China's top
smartphone maker ahead of its $1.1 billion fundraising last
month, but a deal never materialised, several people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Salus Capital Partners would provide $500 million to
RadioShack Corp in a kind of debtor-in-possession loan
used by companies to fund operations in bankruptcy, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday.
