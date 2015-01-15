RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Jan 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Chinese taxi-hailing application operator Travice Inc has received a combined investment of some 70 billion yen ($595.3 million) from Japan's SoftBank Corp, Alibaba and others, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Samsung Electronics recently offered to buy BlackBerry Ltd for as much as $7.5 billion, seeking its valuable patents as it battles Apple in the corporate market, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents seen by Reuters.

* China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC) looks poised to clinch a contract to build a $3.75 billion Mexican high-speed train system even after its original winning bid was revoked when it became engulfed in a political scandal, say sources with knowledge of the bidding.

* U.S. aerospace components maker Transdigm and European buyout groups Cinven and EQT are all exploring an acquisition of cargo handler Telair in a potential $700-800 million deal, two people familiar with the transaction said.

* South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers is looking to sell its Polish operations, including Eastern Europe's largest web auction service Allegro, sources said on Wednesday.

* Several of the top 10 investors at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc are pushing the company to oust Chief Executive Marc Beer and consider selling itself, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Brazilian state-controlled lenders BNDES and Banco do Brasil SA are close to disbursing over 4 billion reais ($1.53 billion) in loans to ailing oil rig producer Sete Brasil Participações SA, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's player in the race to capture the mobile ride-hailing market in China is receiving more than $500 million of fresh capital, including an infusion from Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/14XmWak)

