UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest March 17

(Adds item on Fosun)
(Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For
coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon,
please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking
Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page.
For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users,
please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the
Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page,
enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact
ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)
March 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in
advanced talks to acquire most of the assets of Digital First
Media, publisher of the Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News,
for around $400 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Trading house Trafigura is set to become the largest
exporter of oil from Russian state-owned energy major Rosneft
under a deal it is negotiating with the sanctions-hit
company, industry sources told Reuters.
* Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by
market value, is eyeing a debut in the debt capital markets this
year after inviting bankers to pitch for arranger roles on a
potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark sukuk issue, sources
said on Monday.
* European private equity fund Permira is selling
off its remaining shares in luxury clothing retailer Hugo Boss
, worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), a source
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc is
considering selling its business in Latin America as part of a
broad restructuring plan, the Financial Times reported.
* Apple Inc's much-hinted-at TV service may soon
become a reality as the iPhone maker is in talks with
programmers to offer a slimmed-down bundle of TV networks this
fall, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
* U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co is in talks to buy
network-security company Websense Inc, owned by private-equity
firm Vista Equity Partners LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Dataminr Inc, which analyzes tweets and other information
streams to create alerts for traders, reporters and government
agencies, has raised $130 million from banks and institutions in
a new private round, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Ggx3TU)
* Fosun International Ltd is considering a bid for
commercial property broker Cushman & Wakefield, Bloomberg
reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1xagPMD)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)