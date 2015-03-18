RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - March 18

(Repeats with no changes) (Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top New page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

March 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Natural resources conglomerate Freeport-McMoRan Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Barclays Plc to help find private equity firms that will finance some of its projects, according to people familiar with the matter.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is buying the right to handle $45 billion of home loans from Ocwen Financial Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/18DyBMz)

* Malaysia's largest independent power producer Malakoff Corporation Bhd is lining up cornerstone investors, including domestic state funds, to pick up about 30 percent of its $740 million IPO, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

* The initial public offering of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has been priced at $20 per share, a market source said on Tuesday, valuing the business development company backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc at about $707.6 million.

* The boards of Sabadell and TSB will meet on Thursday, with the Spanish bank set to formalise its takeover offer for its British peer, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* The board of Swiss cement maker Holcim is meeting at the moment to discuss its proposed cement industry mega-merger with France's Lafarge, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Citigroup Inc and Barclays Plc are close to settling as early as this week a lawsuit with private investors who say the banks manipulated foreign-exchange rates, the Wall Street Journal said.

* IndiGo, India's largest airline by domestic market share, is preparing to launch an initial public offering of at least $400 million in the first quarter (April-June) of next financial year, the Times of India reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1AWvWV3)

