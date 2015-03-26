Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Reuters plans to stop publishing this item from April 1. For coverage of stories related to corporate finance on Eikon, please click on to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page and to retrieve the IFR Top News page. For all Top News pages, click on. Thomson ONE users, please enter RT/TOP/DEALS in the News window to retrieve the Investment Banking Top News page. For the IFR Top News page, enter RT/TOP/NOW2. For comments and feedback, please contact ted.kerr@thomsonreuters.com)

March 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Borse Dubai is selling its remaining 17.4 percent stake in London Stock Exchange via an accelerated book building process, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

* Telefonica Brasil SA plans to raise up to $4 billion in fresh capital through a rights issue that will be announced as early as Thursday to buy local broadband provider GVT, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

* BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, is looking to invest in infrastructure projects in Mexico, according to sources familiar with the situation.

* U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has emerged as the leading bidder for Italian bank services provider ICBPI after it made a 2.05 billion euros ($2.25 billion) offer on Monday to take it to the final stages of the auction, three sources familiar with the matter said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)