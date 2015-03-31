Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* U.S. cable T.V. operator Cablevision Systems Corp is planning to make an offer for the New York Daily News as early as this week, valuing the troubled tabloid at just $1, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc will seek to strengthen screening measures for companies looking to go public, including requiring firms to provide the basis of earnings projections at the time of the initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it would not report its 2014 results as scheduled on Tuesday as it needed more time to assess its cash flow.
* Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest private equity investor in real estate, has almost finished raising its next flagship global real estate fund, amassing $15.8 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.