Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

* U.S. cable T.V. operator Cablevision Systems Corp is planning to make an offer for the New York Daily News as early as this week, valuing the troubled tabloid at just $1, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc will seek to strengthen screening measures for companies looking to go public, including requiring firms to provide the basis of earnings projections at the time of the initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it would not report its 2014 results as scheduled on Tuesday as it needed more time to assess its cash flow.

* Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest private equity investor in real estate, has almost finished raising its next flagship global real estate fund, amassing $15.8 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

