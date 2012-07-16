Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

July 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* U.S. private equity firm NEA will invest 840 million
rupees ($15.23 million) in Trishe Developers, a renewable energy
infrastructure development company, the Economic Times reported.
* Aluminium producer Nalco is in talks to buy
Indonesia's Ashan Aluminium (Inalum), the Business Line
reported.
* Coal India Ltd to invest 125 billion rupees
($2.27 billion), mostly for developing rail infrastructure, the
Hindustan Times reported.
* Tata Motors is in talks with Brazilian
authorities about setting up a plant to assemble Jaguar Land
Rover's (JLR) Freelander four-by-fours, the Financial Times
reported.
* Universal Music is drawing up plans to sell Virgin Records
after acquiring it in a 1.2 billion pounds ($1.87 billion) deal
to buy EMI to avoid competition issues with the EU by reducing
its market share in the UK, the Telegraph reported.