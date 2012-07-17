Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

July 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building an in-house bank to lend money to wealthy people and companies, in a significant shift that underlines the harsh business climate facing Wall Street since the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Richard Branson is considering joining a bid for Virgin Records, the business with which his Virgin Group began, if Universal Music sells the EMI-owned label to secure regulatory approval for its 1.2 billion pound($1.87 billion)takeover of the British music group, the Financial Times reported.

* Reliance Industries Ltd is in talks to sell its Iraqi assets to Chevron Corp at a valuation of close to $200 million, reported the DNA.

* UK publishing and media company Pearson Plc and a few private equity firms have approached Manipal Global to buy stake in the education services company, at least two sources directly involved with the development said, according to the Times of India.

* Standard Chartered Bank has sold about 9 billion-10 billion rupees ($162.8 million-$180.9 million) worth distressed assets to Mumbai-based International Asset Reconstruction Company (IARC), in an all-cash deal, the Business Standard reported.

* India's Adani Group is in talks with Mozambique-based NCondezi Coal Co Ltd to acquire a minority stake in its coal assets. The deal is expected to be in the range of $350-400 million, reported Business Standard.

* Infosys BPO is actively scouting for buyouts to double its annual revenues to $1 billion, reported the Economic Times.