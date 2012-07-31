Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

July 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* The Alibaba Group, a Chinese e-commerce giant, is close to
completing a more than $8 billion round of financing that will
value it at as much as $43 billion in equity, according to two
people briefed on the matter, the New York Times reported.
* China Youngman Automobile Group Co, a home-grown car
maker, plans to acquire a 75 percent stake in German coach
manufacturer Viseon Bus GmbH, in its latest attempt to expand
globally after failing to buy Saab Automobile last year, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
* Bharti Airtel Ltd is exploring issuing new
shares to the public or institutional investors, heralding the
possible return of India's biggest telecom company to the equity
markets for the first time since its public flotation of 2002,
the Economic Times reported.