Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* American International Group Inc is looking to buy back a large amount of its shares from the government, according to people familiar with the company's thinking, in a push that could make the United States a minority shareholder by the fall and enable the insurer to fully repay its bailout sooner than expected, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Senior British government figures are discussing the possibility of buying out private investors in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , the Financial Times reported.
* The Coca-Cola Co, the world's largest soft-drinks maker, is exploring a bid for the beverage unit of Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.
* Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, is up for sale, according to people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported.
* Silver Lake, the largest technology focused private-equity manager, has raised more than $4 billion since it started marketing its latest buyout fund, reported Bloomberg citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.