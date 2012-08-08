版本:
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* A consortium including Chinook Urban Mining and JP Morgan Chase & Co has made a 520 million pound ($813.82 million)cash offer for British waste manager Biffa Group Ltd, the Guardian reported.

* Vietnam's central bank has given approval for Sahabank to take over troubled lender Hanoi Building Bank (Habubank), the second M&A deal in the banking sector in less than a year, state-run newspapers reported.

* The $27 billion Essar group is preparing to completely exit its interests in the telecom sector which earned it a partnership with Vodafone. The company has appointed French banking major BNP Paribas to help it encash the best value from the sale of its controlling stake in Essar Telecom Kenya, reported the Financial Chronicle citing top company executives familiar with the matter.

