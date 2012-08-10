Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Plans have been made to form a consortium to buy a 66 percent stake in the government-controlled nuclear group Urenco for as much as 7 billion euro ($8.62 billion), the Financial Times reported. The attempt is being led by Patrick Upson, a former chief executive of a joint venture between Areva SA and Urenco called Enrichment Technology Company.

* International Business Machines Corp has considered buying Research In Motion Ltd's enterprise division, Bloomberg reported, citing two unnamed sources.

* China's CNOOC Ltd said it plans to defend its $15 billion proposed buyout of Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc before U.S. regulators by describing itself as a publicly traded company that has a record of compliance with U.S. law, reported the Wall Street Journal.