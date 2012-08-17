Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Virgin Rail's losing bid for the West Coast train
franchise is understood to have been officially rated by
Britain's Department for Transport as a more "deliverable" offer
than that of FirstGroup Plc, reported the Telegraph.
* Cinven Ltd, the private equity group, is poised
to buy Mercury Pharma, a UK-based generic medicines business,
for £465 million ($732.01 million)from its rival HgCapital Trust
Plc, reported the Financial Times citing individuals
close to the transaction.
* Dish Network Corp must seek a partner to enter
the mobile broadband market and is not likely to build a network
from scratch because of delays from U.S. regulators, company
Chairman Charlie Ergen told the Denver Business Journal and the
Denver Post.
* Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc, the name
behind the highly popular "Sim City" and "Battlefield" titles,
is exploring a sale, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
* Sharp Corp may sell its copier and
air-conditioner businesses, Japanese media including the Nikkei
business daily reported, as shrinking piles of cash prompt the
company to consider restructuring its non-core assets.
* The Nagpur-based Abhijeet Group signed a $7 billion (Rs
39,069 crore)deal with US-based FJS Energy LLC for coal supply
to fire its steel and power units in India, reported the
Business Standard.
* India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
will shortly farm out nearly 26 percent stake in its
KG-DWN-2004/6 block in the Krishna-Godavari basin to Japan's
Inpex Corp, reported the Business Standard.
* India's biggest engineering and construction conglomerate
Larsen & Toubro Ltd is planning to acquire the entire
stake of US-based Flowserve Corp in their 50:50 joint
venture Audco India Ltd, reported the Mint.
* Wipro Furniture, a part of Wipro Consumer Care and
Lighting Group, may be considering at least two acquisition
targets-a Bangalore-based furniture brand and another overseas
chain-to strengthen its presence in the office furniture market,
reported the Mint citing two people close to the development.