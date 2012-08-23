Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc, trying to bring life to
a stalled deal for Dollar Thrifty Automotive, has begun
asking shareholders for the price at which they would sell the
company, Bloomberg News reported.
* Sony Corp is considering hundreds of layoffs at a
mobile phone plant in Sweden, a newspaper reported on Wednesday,
in what would be one of the first major strategic decisions by
the Japanese company on its former joint venture with
Ericsson.
* Sharp Corp's main creditors Mizuho Corporate Bank
and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are considering
extending another 230 billion yen ($2.90 billion) in loans to
the struggling TV maker, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on
Thursday.