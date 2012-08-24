Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Net1 acquires strategic stake in Bank Frick
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Aug 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Gina Rinehart, Asia's richest woman, failed to cut her stake in struggling Australian publishing company Fairfax Media , with investors shunning her offer to sell about 5 percent of the company, media reported on Friday.
* Britain's No. 2 insurer Aviva Plc may cut as many as 800 jobs at its UK business in a cost-cutting drive, media reported.
* Supervalu Inc's advisers are asking potential buyers to bid for the entire business, even as several suitors have inquired about individual parts of the U.S. grocery company, Bloomberg News reported.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's BT cut its revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for 2017 and 2018 on Tuesday after finding that inappropriate accounting behaviour in its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.