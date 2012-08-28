版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 12:03 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Ireland's Ryanair has asked at least six airlines to operate alternative services on some Aer Lingus routes, as it seeks regulatory approval for a $850 million takeover of its domestic rival, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

