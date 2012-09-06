Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Sept 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Citigroup Inc is set to start up a finance business for commodity trade to move into a void left by a pullback from the market by major European lenders, according to a report in the Financial Times.

* India's Videocon Industries Ltd, controlled by billionaire Venugopal Dhoot, is seeking $3 billion for its stake in a Mozambique gas field, Bloomberg reported.