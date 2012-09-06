Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Citigroup Inc is set to start up a finance business for commodity trade to move into a void left by a pullback from the market by major European lenders, according to a report in the Financial Times.
* India's Videocon Industries Ltd, controlled by billionaire Venugopal Dhoot, is seeking $3 billion for its stake in a Mozambique gas field, Bloomberg reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources