Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Alcatel-Lucent has secured a 1.6 billion euros
($2.1 billion) debt financing deal with banks that the
money-losing telecom-equipment company hopes will buy enough
time to return the company to profitability, the Wall Street
Journal said. ()
* Man Group is weighing up significant accounting
write-offs next year related to its 2010 acquisition of GLG
Partners, a move that will raise eyebrows after the announcement
on Monday that former GLG boss Emmanuel Roman is to be the new
chief executive of the company, the Financial Times said. ()
* Pfizer Inc's planned U.S. initial public offering
of its animal-health unit Zoetis Inc is likely by January or
February and expected to raise about $4 billion, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
* Hostess Brands Inc, the bankrupt Twinkie and Wonder Bread
maker, has received bids for assets being sold by about two
dozen parties including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Kroger
Co, according to a report by Bloomberg.
* Best Buy Co Inc shares rose on Thursday after the
Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that company founder Richard
Schulze will make a fully financed offer to take the company
private by Saturday this week.