Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* American International Group Inc may raise as much as $6.5 billion from the sale of its remaining stake in AIA Group Ltd in Asia's second-largest block sale ever, sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

* Commodity trader Trafigura is working on plans for a listing on the London Stock Exchange of its Puma Energy subsidiary, The Sunday Times reported, citing Puma's chief executive.

* KKR & Co has finished raising its second pan-Asia fund, reaching $6 billion, according to sources, the largest private equity pool ever raised for the region, with strong demand from pension funds and endowments seeking emerging market returns.

* Etihad Airways PJSC will decide this week whether to invest in India's Jet Airways or Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, both of which are competing for a lifeline from the national airline of the United Arab Emirates in return for selling an equity stake.()

* Gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd plans to buy London-listed Fortune Oil's gas business in China for HK$3.1 billion ($400 million), sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

* Australian publisher Fairfax Media Ltd is selling its remaining stake in New Zealand online auction and classified business Trade Me Ltd for about A$600 million to pay down debt, the Australian Financial Review said on Sunday.

* Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc has hired Barclays to sell its Linksys home router unit, Bloomberg reported.