Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* American International Group Inc may raise as much
as $6.5 billion from the sale of its remaining stake in AIA
Group Ltd in Asia's second-largest block sale ever, sources with
direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.
* Commodity trader Trafigura is working on plans
for a listing on the London Stock Exchange of its Puma Energy
subsidiary, The Sunday Times reported, citing Puma's chief
executive.
* KKR & Co has finished raising its second pan-Asia
fund, reaching $6 billion, according to sources, the largest
private equity pool ever raised for the region, with strong
demand from pension funds and endowments seeking emerging market
returns.
* Etihad Airways PJSC will decide this week whether to
invest in India's Jet Airways or Kingfisher Airlines
Ltd, both of which are competing for a lifeline from
the national airline of the United Arab Emirates in return for
selling an equity stake.()
* Gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd plans to
buy London-listed Fortune Oil's gas business in China
for HK$3.1 billion ($400 million), sources with knowledge of the
deal told Reuters.
* Australian publisher Fairfax Media Ltd is selling
its remaining stake in New Zealand online auction and classified
business Trade Me Ltd for about A$600 million to pay
down debt, the Australian Financial Review said on Sunday.
* Networking equipment company Cisco Systems Inc
has hired Barclays to sell its Linksys home router unit,
Bloomberg reported.