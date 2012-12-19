Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Pfizer Inc plans to cut about 20 percent of its
sales force for primary-care drugs, Bloomberg News reported, as
the pharmaceutical company copes with the loss of a patent for
top-selling cholesterol drug Lipitor.
* United Parcel Service Inc has offered more
concessions in a bid to win EU regulatory approval for its 5.2
billion euro ($6.87 billion) bid for TNT Express, two people
familiar with the matter said.
* Industrial machinery maker SPX Corp is closing in
on a roughly $4.2 billion deal to buy rival Gardner Denver Inc
, as it makes progress in securing financing, a source
familiar with the matter said.
* Getco Holding Company LLC will buy Knight Capital Group
Inc for about $2 billion after sweetening its offer for
the equities market-making firm to beat out rival Virtu
Financial LLC, people close to the deal said.
* French state bank Caisse des Depots has teamed up with Abu
Dhabi investment fund ADIA to form a powerful
consortium to bid for Total SA's TIGF gas network
business, sources said.
* BIDV, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets,
has delayed its domestic share listing because of difficulties
in financial markets and a stock market slump, the Vietnam
Economic Times newspaper reported.
* India Infrastructure Finance Co Ltd said it
will launch a $1 billion infrastructure debt fund, for which
final approval from market regulator SEBI is expected soon, the
Indian Express reported citing the Press Trust of India.