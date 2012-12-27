Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler wants to push the
pace of government privatisation efforts including in companies
such as Deutsche Telekom AG, according to an internal
ministry document obtained by Die Welt newspaper.
* Tesco Plc has set up an Indian subsidiary to buy
fresh and processed foods from the country for its global
stores, in a move that could help the world's third largest
retailer trim costs and develop local expertise before opening
shops here, the Economic Times reported. []
* Eni SpA, the Italian petroleum exploration and
production company, which holds 47.18 percent in Hindustan Oil
Exploration Co Ltd, is in talks with U.S.-based
Anadarko Petroleum Corp to sell its entire stake, the
Business Standard reported.
* BDO International, the $6-billion Belgium-based audit and
accounting firm, will call off its four-year joint venture BDO
India with Haribhakti Consulting by selling its 10 percent stake
to its Indian partner, the Economic Times reported citing a
senior company officials. []