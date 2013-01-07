Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Sony Corp is joining with BMG to bid for
Parlophone and other EMI labels on sale by Universal Music,
reuniting Sony and Bertelsmann four years after they
ended their music joint venture, the Financial Times said.
* Private equity group Terra Firma plans to sell
assets this year that are likely to include the European cinema
chain Odeon & UCI Group to raise more than 1 billion pounds
($1.60 billion), the Financial Times said.
* Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM is in
"advanced" talks to take control of Italy's flagship airline
Alitalia by the summer, Rome's Messaggero newspaper reported on
Sunday without citing its sources.
* Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche is no longer
considering a bid for U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina
, Chairman Franz Humer was quoted as saying in a
newspaper interview on Sunday.
* Bank of America Corp is in talks to sell
collection rights on $300 billion of mortgages, two sources
familiar with the situation said, in an effort to offload
problem exposure after huge losses from its Countrywide
Financial acquisition.
* German property company GSW Immobilien met its
2012 profit targets and may consider another capital increase if
market conditions are favourable, its chief executive told
newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
* Citigroup Inc is planning to ask regulators for
permission to buy back a "minimal" number of shares, the Wall
Street Journal reported. [ID: nL1E9C50U3]