Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Sony Corp is joining with BMG to bid for Parlophone and other EMI labels on sale by Universal Music, reuniting Sony and Bertelsmann four years after they ended their music joint venture, the Financial Times said.

* Private equity group Terra Firma plans to sell assets this year that are likely to include the European cinema chain Odeon & UCI Group to raise more than 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), the Financial Times said.

* Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM is in "advanced" talks to take control of Italy's flagship airline Alitalia by the summer, Rome's Messaggero newspaper reported on Sunday without citing its sources.

* Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche is no longer considering a bid for U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina , Chairman Franz Humer was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

* Bank of America Corp is in talks to sell collection rights on $300 billion of mortgages, two sources familiar with the situation said, in an effort to offload problem exposure after huge losses from its Countrywide Financial acquisition.

* German property company GSW Immobilien met its 2012 profit targets and may consider another capital increase if market conditions are favourable, its chief executive told newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

* Citigroup Inc is planning to ask regulators for permission to buy back a "minimal" number of shares, the Wall Street Journal reported. [ID: nL1E9C50U3]