Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Legg Mason Inc has been approached in recent
months by some of its senior managers and private equity firms
with plans to take the struggling asset manager private, but the
board has decided against exploring that option at least until
the company has a new chief executive, three sources told
Reuters.
* A former portfolio manager at Tudor Investment Corp who
oversaw energy investing from Singapore for the giant hedge fund
is setting up his own business with a handful of former
colleagues, according to several people familiar with the
matter.
* Royal Bank of Scotland is considering recouping
half of its imminent penalty for its role in a global interest
rate rigging scandal from the 2012 bonus pool of its investment
bankers, the Financial Times reported.
* Italian motorway group Atlantia's planned
takeover of Gemina, which controls Rome airport
operator ADR, will include a sizable stock component as well as
cash, sources close to the matter said.
* IntercontinentalExchange would consider selling
Euronext as an alternative to floating it if bids for the
European stock market emerge during ICE's planned $8.2 billion
takeover of NYSE Euronext, three sources close to the exchange
said.
* The Securities & Exchange Board of India may ask Diageo
to rework certain clauses in the agreement with the
United Breweries Group as they do not comply with local
regulations, the Economic Times reported. ()
* French oil company Total wants firm offers for
its TIGF gas network and storage business in southwest France by
Feb. 4, sources close to the matter said.
* British private equity group 3i has sold all of
its remaining 16.7 percent stake in German engineering group
Norma for about 109 million euros ($144.03 million). A
source familiar with the situation said 3i was now preparing to
sell four more companies, including Canadian manufacturer Mold
Masters and UK software maker Civica.