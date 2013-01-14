UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is considering delaying bonus payments in the U.K. until after April 6, when the top rate of income tax in the country will drop to 45 percent, from 50 percent, a person familiar with the bank's operations said on Sunday.

* Credit Suisse Group AG will cut its bonus pool for 2012 by 20 percent to around 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.52 billion), the fourth year in a row the Swiss bank has slashed payouts, Der Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Iberdrola SA has scrapped a plan to auction off part of its Scottish Power division after the Spanish group decided it had made better-than-expected progress in a planned 2 billion euro ($2.67 billion) programme of asset sales over the past year, the Financial Times reported. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co may release on Wednesday additional results of internal probes into its $6.2 billion "London Whale" trading loss that could lead to a lower bonus for CEO Jamie Dimon, according to published reports.

* Japan's Softbank Corp is in final talks to sell its stake in eAccess Ltd, representing around 67 percent of voting rights, to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and 10 others, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian state investor Khazanah National Bhd have agreed to buy Aviva's Malaysian insurance joint venture with lender CIMB for about 1.7 billion ringgit ($563 million), sources said on Sunday.

* Star India Pvt Ltd, a unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , is close to buying out minority stakeholders in a venture that controls its South Indian language channels, according to three people with knowledge of the development, the Mint reported. ()

* Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd, a Malaysian lender controlled by the country's six richest man Quek Leng Chan, is expected to try and take its 79 percent owned investment banking arm Hong Leong Capital Bhd private to streamline its assets, according to a source familiar with the matter.