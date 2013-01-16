Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Talks to take Dell Inc private are at an advanced stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, propelling shares of the No. 3 computer maker 7 percent higher.

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is braced for fines of between 400 million pounds($643.60 million)and 500 million pounds for its role in an interest rate rigging scandal, sources familiar with the matter said.

* India's Yes Bank Ltd is in talks to buy the local retail and commercial operations of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co voted on Tuesday to publicly release an internal report on how the company lost $6.2 billion on "London Whale" derivatives trades last year, The New York Times said on its website.

* U.S. security software company Symantec Corp has put its unit Altiris Inc up for sale and is drawing interest from private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Morgan Stanley is taking three years to pay out 2012 bonuses to high-earning employees, three sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, a step that will better align incentives with shareholder interests and make it harder for employees to leave.

* Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Qatar National Bank SAQ and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China are among the suitors expected to submit preliminary bids to buy Rabobank's Indonesian unit, in a $400 million deal, sources said.

* Britain's banking industry and financial regulator are in talks to establish a cut-off date to end the costly stream of claims from the public relating to banks' mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI), the Times reported.

* France's antitrust watchdog opposes mergers in the telecoms sector, its head Bruno Lasserre was quoted saying in Le Figaro newspaper on Tuesday.

* State oil and gas group Petrovietnam will retain only 75 percent of the company that operates Vietnam's sole oil refinery by 2015, the People's Army newspaper reported on Tuesday, suggesting the sale of 25 percent of the firm.

* The Ahmedabad-based Adani Group has finalised the terms and conditions to buy out construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd's stakes in Dhamra Port Co Ltd in Odisha for an enterprise valuation of close to $1 billion, the Business Standard reported. ()

* NefteTransService, one of Russia's biggest private freight rail operators, hopes to raise around $500 million via a London listing, sources said, that it will then use to expand into Ukraine and Kazakhstan as the markets open up to competition.

* Telefonica SA has sold its remaining 2.9 percent stake in telecommmunications equipment company Amper SA , which it used to fully own, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.