Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Talks to take Dell Inc private are at an advanced
stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide
financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters, propelling shares of the No. 3 computer maker 7 percent
higher.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is braced for
fines of between 400 million pounds($643.60 million)and 500
million pounds for its role in an interest rate rigging scandal,
sources familiar with the matter said.
* India's Yes Bank Ltd is in talks to buy the
local retail and commercial operations of Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
* Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co voted on Tuesday
to publicly release an internal report on how the company lost
$6.2 billion on "London Whale" derivatives trades last year, The
New York Times said on its website.
* U.S. security software company Symantec Corp has
put its unit Altiris Inc up for sale and is drawing interest
from private equity firms, the Wall Street Journal said, citing
people familiar with the situation.
* Morgan Stanley is taking three years to pay out
2012 bonuses to high-earning employees, three sources familiar
with the situation said on Tuesday, a step that will better
align incentives with shareholder interests and make it harder
for employees to leave.
* Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Qatar National
Bank SAQ and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
are among the suitors expected to submit preliminary bids to buy
Rabobank's Indonesian unit, in a $400 million deal, sources
said.
* Britain's banking industry and financial regulator are in
talks to establish a cut-off date to end the costly stream of
claims from the public relating to banks' mis-selling of payment
protection insurance (PPI), the Times reported.
* France's antitrust watchdog opposes mergers in the
telecoms sector, its head Bruno Lasserre was quoted saying in Le
Figaro newspaper on Tuesday.
* State oil and gas group Petrovietnam will retain only 75
percent of the company that operates Vietnam's sole oil refinery
by 2015, the People's Army newspaper reported on Tuesday,
suggesting the sale of 25 percent of the firm.
* The Ahmedabad-based Adani Group has finalised the terms
and conditions to buy out construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd
and Tata Steel Ltd's stakes in Dhamra Port
Co Ltd in Odisha for an enterprise valuation of close to $1
billion, the Business Standard reported. ()
* NefteTransService, one of Russia's biggest private freight
rail operators, hopes to raise around $500 million via a London
listing, sources said, that it will then use to expand into
Ukraine and Kazakhstan as the markets open up to competition.
* Telefonica SA has sold its remaining 2.9 percent
stake in telecommmunications equipment company Amper SA
, which it used to fully own, a source with knowledge of
the situation said on Tuesday.