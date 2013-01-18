Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Silver Lake Partners, trying to finalise a bidding group
to take Dell Inc private, is in talks with the manager
of Canada's pension plan and other potential investment
partners, people familiar with the matter said.
* British bank Barclays Plc is considering using
its 2012 bonus pool to help pay fines for its role in Libor
interest rate rigging, the Financial Times reported.
* Chrysler Group Llc is close to striking a deal with
Spain's Banco Santander to set up an in-house financing
arm to be called Chrysler Capital, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* Video games seller Game Group has approached the
administrators of HMV about acquiring some of the collapsed
music retailer's stores, Game's boss told the Financial Times.
* ArcelorMittal SA and Brazil's Cia. Siderúrgica
Nacional SA have emerged as leading bidders for steel
mills ThyssenKrupp AG is trying to sell in the United
States and Brazil, a source close to the deal said.
* Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica
has set a Jan. 23 deadline for bidders to submit
binding offers for the whole of its power engineering
AnsaldoEnergia unit, a source close to the matter said.
* The board of Telecom Italia has decided to
extend talks with two bidders for its TV unit Telecom Italia
Media and a decision is now expected by Feb. 7, a
source close to the situation said.
* SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, which is exploring a
sale, has attracted early buyout interest from private equity
firm Apollo Global Management LLC and amusement park
operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp, according to
three people familiar with the matter.