Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Top executives at Barclays were aware the bank
was manipulating its submissions to Libor rate-setting panel in
November 2011, almost a year earlier than previously disclosed,
the Financial Times reported. ()
* Alibaba Group, which runs China's largest
e-commerce platforms, and its partners will spend 100 billion
yuan ($16 billion)in the first phase of investment to build a
logistics network, a local newspaper reported.
* Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman
received lower compensation for 2012 after a difficult year for
the bank in which profits declined, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
* Barclays Plc is firing at least 70 people from
its Asian investment banking division, sources familiar with the
matter said.
* Citigroup Inc's private bank is withdrawing its $187
million investment from SAC Capital Advisors LP, the latest of
several client redemptions at the hedge fund firm, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
* Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov is close to selling
his 38 percent stake in Polyus Gold with a potential
deal being reviewed by Britain's Takeover Panel, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
* A senior Lenovo executive said on Thursday that
the Chinese computer maker may consider Research in Motion
as a takeover target, sending the Blackberry
maker's shares up 2 percent just a week before it launches a
make-or-break line of redesigned smartphones.