Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Royal Bank of Scotland is to pay as much as 250
million pounds ($392.66 million) in bonuses to employees at an
investment banking division heavily implicated in the
Libor-rigging scandal, the Financial Times reported.
* U.S. authorities are pushing for a settlement of
interest-rate-rigging allegations with Royal Bank of Scotland
that would result in a unit of the big British bank
pleading guilty to criminal charges in addition to paying a
penalty, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Commodity traders Glencore International and
Vitol have asked banks for a $10 billion syndicated
loan to finance the purchase of up to 67 million tons of crude
oil from Russian group Rosneft, bankers said on
Monday.
* Siemens AG has picked banks to organise the
sale of two units as part of its efforts to streamline
operations and stay competitive in a weak global economy, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Two billionaires have been named as possible buyers of
Mikhail Prokhorov's 38 percent stake in Russia's largest gold
miner, Polyus Gold, in a deal now facing scrutiny by
the U.K. Takeover Panel, The Vedomosti financial daily reported.
* British broker Tullett Prebon has offered some
senior executives the opportunity to delay receiving bonuses
until April to take advantage of a cut in income tax for top
earners, a source inside the company told Reuters.
* Bausch & Lomb Inc's private-equity owners are leaning
toward launching an initial public offering of shares in the
eye-health company after possible buyers of the business balked
at the asking price of at least $10 billion, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Trian Fund Management LP, founded by activist investor
Nelson Peltz, has partially sold its stake in State Street Corp
, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the decision.
* Seymour Pierce is approaching rivals about injecting money
into or taking over the small-cap broker, the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
* Indian private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd is
selling shares to raise as much as $1 billion, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said, in the biggest equity deal
in more than a month in Asia's third-largest economy.
* Warren Buffett made a bid to acquire New York Stock
Exchange operator NYSE Euronext last November, but his
offer was less than one already on the table from
IntercontinentalExchange Inc, two people familiar with
the matter said.
* Hostess Brands Inc is close to securing initial
bids for its Drake's cake business and four bread operations
that could net the bankrupt bakery company more than $50
million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has
emerged as a final-round bidder for the fibre-optics business of
Leighton Holdings Ltd, according to sources with
knowledge of the matter, a business that analysts have said
could fetch as much as A$870 million ($905.45 million).