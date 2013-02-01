Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Authorities in the UK are looking into an allegation that
Barclays loaned Qatar money to invest in the bank as
part of its cash call during the height of the financial crisis
in 2008, allowing the bank to avoid a bailout, The Financial
Times reported.
* Ocwen Financial Corp is in the lead to buy a
portfolio of mortgage collection rights from Ally Bank worth
around $1 billion, three people familiar with the situation
said.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is seeking a buyer for
some of its brands in Mexico and Brazil with any sale possible
bringing in as much as $750 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* The board of stockbrokers Seymour Pierce held talks on
Thursday night to discuss the future of the organisation after
struggling to raise funds, the Financial Times reported.
* Private equity firms including Carlyle and KKR
this week submitted non-binding offers for control of
French fashion brands Maje, Sandro and Claudie Pierlot, sources
familiar with the transaction told Reuters.
* Indian energy major ONGC Videsh is set to
battle it out with Asian rivals from China and Thailand as well
as some of the biggest global names for Videocon Industries'
10 percent stake in Mozambique's Rovuma offshore
block, the Economic Times reported. At least six bidders,
including Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Spain's
Repsol and China's Sinopec ,have
expressed initial interest.
* German real estate group LEG priced its stock
market flotation at 44 euros ($59.73) per share, sources said on
Thursday, raising as much as 1.34 billion euros for its selling
shareholders.
* Gardner Denver Inc has asked private equity
bidders to submit final offers for the industrial machinery
maker by mid-February, three people familiar with the matter
said.
* Fashion company Fifth & Pacific Cos is in the
early stages of exploring alternatives for its struggling Juicy
brand, including a potential sale, according to two people
familiar with the matter.
* Italian private equity fund Clessidra has decided to
present an improved offer for Telecom Italia Media
before its controlling shareholder Telecom Italia
meets on Feb. 7 to examine the sale of the television company, a
source close to the matter said.