Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* The Osaka Securities Exchange is investigating how Universal Entertainment Corp accounted for millions of dollars paid in 2010 to advance the Japanese firm's casino project on Manila Bay, people with direct knowledge of the inquiry said.

* South Korean telecoms company KT Corp has joined the competition to buy Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, lining up banks to advise on a deal potentially worth over $6 billion, two people familiar with the situation said.

* Dutch telecoms group KPN is finalising plans to raise as much as 4 billion euros ($5.42 billion) in new capital, the Financial Times reported. The company, whose stakeholders include Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is seeking to raise 2 billion euros to 4 billion euros in the form of a rights issue, the paper said.

* Ryanair has offered rival Flybe 100 million euros to take some Aer Lingus routes off its hands, a source close to the deal said on Monday, as the European Commission prepares to decide on its 694-million-euro offer for the Irish airline.

* SGX, the Singapore stock exchange, is in talks to buy a stake in clearing house LCH.Clearnet, the Financial Times reported, adding that the Asian exchange may participate in the London Stock Exchange Group's purchase of LCH or buy a separate stake.

* Siemens AG has picked banks to organise the sale of two units as part of its efforts to streamline operations and stay competitive in a weak global economy, people familiar with the matter said.

* Dell Inc moved closer to a nearly $24 billion buyout deal, a person familiar with the matter said, with price negotiations narrowing to $13.50 to $13.75 a share in what would be the biggest leveraged buyout since the financial crisis.

* The world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, told investors it will launch a new hedge fund this year, and that it had sold a minor equity stake in the firm to an unidentified buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* U.S. billionaire John Malone's cable group Liberty Global is preparing a bid for UK cable company Virgin Media Inc, the Financial Times reported.

* Mercuria, one of the world's top oil traders, has hired bankers for a partial sale, becoming the first of the Swiss-based houses that dominate global raw materials trade to follow Glencore in opening up to outside investors, the Financial Times reported.