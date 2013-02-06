Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
Feb 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Softbank Corp will issue $3.2 billion in corporate bonds, the biggest ever by a non-financial Japanese firm to retail investors, to convert part of the $17.7 billion in short-term loans used to purchase Sprint Nextel Corp to longer term debt, two sources familiar with the matter said.
* Online scrapbook Pinterest is trying to raise a new round of funding that would give it a valuation of $2 billion to $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Turkey's Cukurova Holding is determined to recover a disputed stake in Turkcell from Russian partner Altimo and is seeking a loan of up to $2 billion to do so, sources familiar with the situation said.
* The head of Royal Bank of Scotland's investment banking arm is set to give up a bonus pot worth 4 million pounds ($6.27 million) as he resigns from the lender over its involvement in Libor-rigging, The Telegraph reported.
* Walt Disney is "exploring an exit" of ESPN from the UK, after the sports network incurred losses and lost key sports rights contracts, the Financial Times reported.
* Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's second largest listed bank by assets, is considering making an offer to buy Spain's Banco Gallego, two sources said.
