2013年 2月 15日 星期五

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* JPMorgan Chase & Co's global head of equity proprietary trading has quit the investment bank to set up a hedge fund in Switzerland, the Financial Times reported.

* Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments has begun talks with lenders about refinancing a $2 billion loan due to mature in May, three banking sources told Reuters.

* Indian life insurance companies HDFC Life, Birla Sun Life and ICICI Prudential have shown interest in purchasing HSBC's stake in its insurance joint venture with Indian banks Oriental Bank of Commerce and Canara Bank, the Economic Times reported.
