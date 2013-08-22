版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 22日 星期四 12:38 BJT

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has given potential buyers, including Amgen Inc, access to trial data on its new cancer drug, removing a key hurdle that was holding up deal talks, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) has hired three banks to advise on the listing of Euronext, whose sale is crucial to its $8.2 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, three sources familiar with the situation said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐