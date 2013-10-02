版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 2日 星期三 12:30 BJT

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Cargill Inc, one of the world's leading cocoa traders, is in the final stages of a deal to buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa business, sources familiar with the situation said.

* The New York Attorney General plans to sue Wells Fargo & Co on Wednesday over failures to comply with the terms of the $26 billion national mortgage settlement, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* MoneyGram International Inc has decided to remain public after talks with private equity firms over a leveraged buyout did not result in an offer in line with its expectations, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

* America Movil SAB's plan to acquire Royal KPN NV has hit a snag over price disagreements, with the Dutch phone carrier's management holding out for a higher offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions. ()
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐