Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Airbus appeared close on Monday to winning its first jet
order from Japan Airlines Co Ltd, breaking into the
last major aviation market dominated by rival Boeing Co,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
* Private equity firm KKR & Co LP is nearing a deal
to acquire lifting equipment company Crosby Group LLC for about
$1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* BlackBerry Ltd, on the block as its smartphone
business struggles, is in talks with Cisco Systems,
Google Inc and SAP about selling them all or
parts of itself, several sources close to the matter said.
* Polish lender Alior, backed by the region's top
insurer PZU, is interested in buying local rival BGZ
from its Dutch parent Rabobank in a deal that
could be worth some $1.2 billion, market sources told Reuters.
* Avaya Inc's private equity owners explored selling the
telecommunications equipment company earlier this year, instead
of taking it public, and had talks with Oracle Corp,
three people familiar with the matter said this week.
* Spain's "bad bank" is about to start its biggest sale so
far of land taken over from bailed-out lenders, as property
prices in some of the countries worst hit by the euro zone
crisis show signs of recovery. The Sareb agency, the
government-backed vehicle known by its Spanish acronym, aims to
put a package of about 80 plots of developed land up for
auction, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Russia's second-largest bank VTB has agreed to
sell its stake of around 10 percent in Societe Generale's
Russian unit Rosbank to the French bank, while SocGen
will sell VTB a number of Russian assets, a source close to the
deal said on Sunday.
* Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson's Paulson & Co and a
number of other U.S. hedge funds are investing aggressively into
Greece's struggling banking sector expecting it to turn a
corner, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek and
Chinese refiner Sinopec have approached Spanish oil
company Repsol over its 4.7 billion euro ($6.4 billion)
stake in Gas Natural, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
* Star manager Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Capital
Management LLC is opening up its nine-month-old hedge fund to
institutional investors, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is open to potential
acquisitions in China, the head of the retailer's Asia division
said on Saturday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
* The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority may
require brokerage firms to carry insurance to cover the payment
of arbitration awards to investors, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Saturday.