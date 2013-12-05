Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, the country's biggest
bad debt manager, is set to raise $2.5 billion after pricing its
Hong Kong IPO at the top of the marketing range, a source with
direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
* Credit Suisse is selling its business serving
wealthy customers in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank,
sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Billionaire Alvaro Saieh is close to finalising a merger
for Chile's CorpBanca SA, in which he holds a
controlling stake, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday, with
Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and
Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA the frontrunners.
* China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile
operator, has signed a long-awaited deal with Apple Inc
to offer iPhones on its network, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing an anonymous source familiar with
the matter.
* Southwest Airlines and Virgin American will buy
the take-off and landing slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport
that US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines must sell as
part of their agreement to merge, three sources said on
Wednesday.
* Japan's securities watchdog will announce recommended
sanctions against a Tokyo-based unit of Deutsche Bank
for excessive entertainment of pension fund executives later on
Thursday, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
* Russia's Transneft is in talks to buy an
office block for almost $1 billion in the Moscow City area, west
of the capital's centre, two sources close to the companies and
one close to the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday.
* The private equity owner of Applus+ has picked Morgan
Stanley and UBS to oversee a stock market
listing of the Spanish industrial testing firm, a person
familiar with the matter said.
* A South Korean regulator informed Goldman Sachs'
local unit this week of its intent to impose disciplinary action
for possible breach of domestic capital markets rules, three
regulatory sources said on Thursday.
* Bank of China has priced two-year
yuan bonds in Taiwan at a yield of 3.15 percent and three-year
yuan bonds at 3.25 percent, three sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Thursday.
* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
plans to issue 1 billion to 2 billion yuan
($164-$328 million) of yuan bonds in Taiwan, joining four other
major mainland banks to do so, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Thursday.
* Google Inc has quietly acquired more than a
half-dozen companies for a new robotics groups led by Andy
Rubin, formerly in charge of Google's popular mobile software,
according to a report in the New York Times on Wednesday.
* Essex Property Trust Inc, a manager of residential
properties on the U.S. West Coast, has offered to buy BRE
Properties Inc for about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people familiar with the matter.
* Hedge fund Hayman Capital has taken a stake in General
Motors Co and believes the U.S. automaker's stock could
rise more than 40 percent over the next 12-18 months after the
U.S. Treasury sells its stake in the company, a source familiar
with investment said on Wednesday.
* General Motors Co is selling its remaining stake in
its former lending arm, Ally Financial Inc, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
