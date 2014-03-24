版本:
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Two of Morocco's biggest banks, BMCE and BCP are preparing to launch Islamic subsidiaries as the Moroccan parliament discusses a bill regulating Islamic banks and sukuk issues, banking sources said.

* British utility Thames Water has begun a hunt for international investors to pay for the construction of a 15-mile (24-kilometre) "super-sewer" in London, a British newspaper reported, without citing sources.

* Apple Inc is in talks with Comcast Corp to enter into a deal for a streaming-television service that would allow Apple set-top boxes to bypass congestion on the web, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

