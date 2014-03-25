Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 1-Not sure what to wear? Amazon.com can help
April 26 Amazon.com Inc wants to help you choose what to wear.
March 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* An initial public offering (IPO) by Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker is fully subscribed throughout the price range of 120-150 Danish crowns ($22.16-$27.70) per share, two sources familiar with the matters said on Monday.
* Royal Bank of Scotland has held preliminary talks over the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens to Sumitomo Mitsui, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
* Harbin Bank Co, a Chinese lender near the nation's border with Russia, and its shareholders will raise about $1.13 billion from a Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/hek87v)
NEW YORK, April 26 Boeing Co on Wednesday reported a 19 percent rise in first-quarter profit and lifted its full-year profit forecast, as lower taxes offset declining revenue and lower-than-expected margins in its commercial airplane unit.
April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp will announce the U.S. Air Force and Navy have approved installation of the newest version of the F-35 fighter jet's computer-based logistics system incorporating engine data for the first time, people familiar with the program said.