RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* An initial public offering by Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker is fully subscribed throughout the price range of 120-150 Danish crowns ($22.16-$27.70) per share, two sources familiar with the matters said on Monday.

* Royal Bank of Scotland has held preliminary talks over the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens to Sumitomo Mitsui, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

* Harbin Bank Co, a Chinese lender near the nation's border with Russia, and its shareholders will raise about $1.13 billion from a Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/hek87v)

