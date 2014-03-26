UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Diageo)

March 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Burson Auto Parts, Australia's biggest trade supplier of car parts, will list on the local share market at the end of April in a public float raising A$220 million ($201 million), a source familiar with the IPO told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Blackstone Group LP is close to a deal to buy industrial conglomerate Gates Global Inc for more than $5.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be one of the largest leveraged buyouts so far this year.

* Telenor is considering increasing promoter stake to 100 percent in its Indian unit, the Economic Times reported, citing company's Asia head Sigve Brekke. (r.reuters.com/ryr87v)

* Diageo Plc narrowed the bidders for its Whyte & Mackay spirits business to suitors including Lion Capital LLP and KKR & Co. LP, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/das87v)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

($1 = 1.0933 Australian Dollars) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)