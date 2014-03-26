UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Diageo)
March 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Burson Auto Parts, Australia's biggest trade supplier of
car parts, will list on the local share market at the end of
April in a public float raising A$220 million ($201 million), a
source familiar with the IPO told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Blackstone Group LP is close to a deal to buy
industrial conglomerate Gates Global Inc for more than $5.5
billion, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be
one of the largest leveraged buyouts so far this year.
* Telenor is considering increasing promoter stake
to 100 percent in its Indian unit, the Economic Times reported,
citing company's Asia head Sigve Brekke. (r.reuters.com/ryr87v)
* Diageo Plc narrowed the bidders for its Whyte &
Mackay spirits business to suitors including Lion Capital LLP
and KKR & Co. LP, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter. (r.reuters.com/das87v)
($1 = 1.0933 Australian Dollars)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)