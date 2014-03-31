Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Chinese business tycoon Yuan Yafei is in talks with
British department store group House of Fraser regarding a bid
that values the company at more than 450 million pounds ($749
million), according to a source familiar with the situation.
* Spanish builder and services company FCC will sign a 4.6
billion euros ($6.33 billion) refinancing deal with its bank
creditors on Monday, a source with knowledge of the matter said
on Friday, one of the biggest such deals in Spain in recent
years.
* India's micro irrigation company Jain Irrigation Systems
is looking to sell a stake in its food-processing
business to private equity funds to raise up to 6.10 billion
rupees ($102.14 million) as it seeks to cut debt and boost
growth. (r.reuters.com/qus97v)
* Suzlon Energy, world's seventh largest wind
turbine manufacturer, is planning to sell shares in its German
subsidiary Senvion SE to raise 100 billion rupees ($1.67
billion) by listing it on the London Stock Exchange. (r.reuters.com/bys97v)
* India's GMR Group wants to sell its stake in an
aircraft maintenance facility at Hyderabad international airport
and has appointed investment banker Rothschild India Pvt Ltd to
look for buyers, Mint newspaper reported, citing three people
close to the development.
($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7271 Euros)
($1 = 59.7225 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)